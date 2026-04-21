Chandigarh, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Tuesday held a series of engagements in the Netherlands to further strengthen economic cooperation and foster people-to-people connections. Punjab CM visits Netherlands; holds engagements to deepen economic cooperation

According to an official statement, Mann is on a visit to the European country as part of his government's investment promotion outreach.

He also held an interaction with the Netherlands India Chamber of Commerce & Trade , led by its Chairperson and batted for enhancing bilateral business linkages and promoting investment flows between Punjab and the Netherlands.

Highlighting Punjab's strategic focus on value addition, export-led growth, and integration with global supply chains, particularly in sectors such as food processing and manufacturing, Mann showcased the state's strong fundamentals.

Mann invited NICCT to play a proactive role in connecting Punjab with Dutch enterprises and facilitating sector-specific engagements and business delegations.

He invited global investors to "come, invest and grow in Punjab," while appreciating the shared cultural values and entrepreneurial spirit between Punjab and the Netherlands.

He also highlighted Punjab's strategic advantages and reaffirmed the government's commitment to facilitating seamless investments.

During an investment road show in The Hague, the chief minister showcased the state's industrial strengths and emerging opportunities in the event, which witnessed participation from industry leaders, business representatives and stakeholders from across the Netherlands.

He also underlined the strong historical and cultural ties between Punjab and the Netherlands, reflecting shared values of resilience, openness and innovation.

Mann underscored the state government's proactive and reform-oriented approach towards investment promotion and ease of doing business, adding that the Industrial Policy 2026 is one of the most competitive in the country.

Mann also called on the Dutch companies to explore Punjab as a promising destination for new and expansion investments.

Interacting with members of the Punjabi diaspora during a community engagement programme, Mann acknowledged the contributions of the Indian and the Punjabi community in the Netherlands towards strengthening bilateral relations through cultural and economic linkages.

On the occasion, Cabinet Minister Sanjeev Arora, Chief Secretary K A P Sinha, Indian Ambassador to the Netherlands Kumar Tuhin and others were also present.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.