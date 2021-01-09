Punjab CM working as 'agent' of BJP, alleges AAP leader Raghav Chadha

IND USA
"Captain is not left his fort to stand with the farmers, earlier he met with Amit Shah but he never met with Congress president or farmers," Chadha added.
"Captain is not left his fort to stand with the farmers, earlier he met with Amit Shah but he never met with Congress president or farmers," Chadha added.
This comes after Punjab Chief Minister on Friday had rejected the allegations by the opposition parties, saying that there was no question of deputing police officers to negotiate with farmers protesting at the Delhi border.
By Harshit Sabarwal | ANI
UPDATED ON JAN 09, 2021 10:36 PM IST

The newly appointed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab co-in charge and Delhi MLA Raghav Chadha on Saturday accused Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh of working as an "agent" of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"Captain Amrinder Singh is working as an agent of BJP and trying to finish this agitation and trying to save his family from ED, In 2019 Captain Amrinder Singh gave his consent on these three laws and captain is asking time from President to withdraw these black laws, not his friend Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Raghav Chadha told reporters here.

"Captain is not left his fort to stand with the farmers, earlier he met with Amit Shah but he never met with Congress president or farmers," he added.

This comes after Punjab Chief Minister on Friday had rejected the allegations by the opposition parties, saying that there was no question of deputing police officers to negotiate with farmers protesting at the Delhi border.

Amarinder Singh had said that the Punjab government has no role to play in the negotiations with farmers and refuted the charges being made by Akali Dal and AAP leaders.

"Anyone who believes that a couple of police officers can negotiate with the farmers or persuade the Kisan leaders to accept the Centre's suggestions on amendments to the farm laws is really naive," the Chief Minister remarked.

The eighth round of negotiations between the protesting farmer unions and the Centre held on Friday remained inconclusive, and the next round of meeting will be held on January 15.

Farmers have been protesting at different borders here since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws -- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

