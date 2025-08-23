Punjab: Compensation delay: 2 PSPCL officials suspended

The Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) on Friday suspended two employees of the Sunder Nagar division for “negligence” in issuing compensation to kin of a deceased worker, Amanpreet Singh. He had succumbed to injuries after falling from an electricity pole on Wednesday. The Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) on Friday suspended two employees of the Sunder Nagar division for “negligence” in issuing compensation to kin of a deceased worker, Amanpreet Singh.

The suspended employees have been identified as Yogesh Kumar Mandal, a superintendent, and Prabhjot Kaur, deputy accounts officer, both posted in Sunder Nagar. The suspensions have been issued under Rule 4(1) of the Employees (Discipline and Appeal) Regulations, 1971, the PSPCL stated.

Reportedly, both employees had been tasked with issuing a cheque to provide financial assistance to the affected family. A written approval had to be provided which was not done, so the cheque could not be issued, an official said, adding that this “negligence” led to their suspension.

Meanwhile, employees’ unions warned of a protest from Monday. Raghuveer Singh Ramgarh of Technical Service Union and Rachhpal Singh Pali of PSEB Employees’ Federation among others sought revocation of the suspension orders. “If the suspension is not revoked, a meeting will be held and joint protests would begin from Monday,” they said.