Punjab Cong never supported alliance with AAP: PPCC gen secy

Reacting to Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s decision of the Aam Aadmi Party to not enter an alliance with the Congress in the state for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) general secretary Capt Sandeep Sandhu said the Congress from the past four months is already preparing to contest all seats alone in Punjab. Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) general secretary Capt Sandeep Sandhu said the Punjab Congress had always been against the alliance.

“The PPCC president and the leader of Opposition had several times clearly said that the party workers were against this alliance. The same was communicated to the party high command, and they also acknowledged it,” said Sandhu.

He said the Punjab Congress had always been against it.

“Instead of making statements on any alliance, the CM now must clarify why Raghav Chadha and other AAP leaders were repeatedly holding meetings with the Congress high command? And what were they asking for?” questioned Sandhu.