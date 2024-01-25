close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab Cong never supported alliance with AAP: PPCC gen secy

Punjab Cong never supported alliance with AAP: PPCC gen secy

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jan 25, 2024 09:14 AM IST

“The PPCC president and the leader of Opposition had several times clearly said that the party workers were against this alliance. The same was communicated to the party high command, and they also acknowledged it,” said Sandhu.

Reacting to Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s decision of the Aam Aadmi Party to not enter an alliance with the Congress in the state for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) general secretary Capt Sandeep Sandhu said the Congress from the past four months is already preparing to contest all seats alone in Punjab.

Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) general secretary Capt Sandeep Sandhu said the Punjab Congress had always been against the alliance.
Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) general secretary Capt Sandeep Sandhu said the Punjab Congress had always been against the alliance.

“The PPCC president and the leader of Opposition had several times clearly said that the party workers were against this alliance. The same was communicated to the party high command, and they also acknowledged it,” said Sandhu.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

He said the Punjab Congress had always been against it.

“Instead of making statements on any alliance, the CM now must clarify why Raghav Chadha and other AAP leaders were repeatedly holding meetings with the Congress high command? And what were they asking for?” questioned Sandhu.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On