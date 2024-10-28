Punjab Congress chief Raja Warring apologises to Akal Takht for remarks

Days after Akal Takht jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh took umbrage to his controversial remarks about the highest Sikh temporal seat and Sikh clergy, Punjab Congress chief and Ludhiana MP Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Monday issued a written apology that was also shared on social media. Punjab Congress chief and Ludhiana MP Amarinder Singh Raja Warring issued a written apology to Akal Takht jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh on Monday.

In the letter in Gurmukhi to Giani Raghbir Singh, Warring clarified: “Sri Akal Takht Sahib and Jathedar Sahib are very respectful to me. As a humble Sikh, I have always followed the rules of Sri Akal Takht Sahib and will continue to do so throughout my life. I cannot even think of making any objectionable remarks about the place you occupy. I am a Sikh living in Sikh tradition and the comments I made in the past were related to another political party. However, if I have inadvertently hurt the dignity and ambition of this great institution, then I bow my head in front of Sri Akal Takht Sahib and seek forgiveness from Jathedar Sahib.”

Last Thursday, Warring had issued a statement alleging that Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal being declared ‘tankhaiya (guilty of religious misconduct)’ at Akal Takht was a scripted story in which the BJP was also involved.

He said those leading the Takht were “people of Badal”.

Hitting out, Giani Raghbir Singh said: “He (Warring) has hurt the sovereignty and respect of Akal Takht Sahib by making misleading statements. Akal Takht Sahib symbolises miri-piri (a concept which means religion and politics go together in the Sikh faith) concept. Raja Warring has spoken against the sanctity of Takht and it cannot be tolerated.

“Before making remarks, he should introspect. He is president of the unit of Congress government which attacked the Akal Takht Sahib and massacred thousands of Sikhs mercilessly in 1984”, the jathedar said, adding, “Raja Warring should apologise to Guru Panth for making remarks. Failing which strictest action will be taken against him as per Sikh traditions in coming days.”