Separate Vidhan Sabha building: Revoke decision to allocate 10 acres to Haryana in UT: Cong’s memo to guv

A delegation of Punjab Congress leaders on Thursday met governor Banwarilal Purohit and submitted two memorandums demanding immediate revocation of the decision to allocate 10 acres of land to Haryana in Chandigarh for a separate Vidhan Sabha and release of additional funds from the Centre to compensate the losses caused by the recent floods in Punjab.

Addressing a press conference after meeting the governor, leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa condemned the allotment of land to Haryana for the separate Vidhan Sabha, calling it a clear violation of Punjab’s agreement on the basis of which Chandigarh was made. He alleged that the central government was deliberately making vicious attempts to undermine Punjab’s claim over Chandigarh

The Congress leader said the party leadership appealed to Purohit to do justice to his position as administrator of Chandigarh and the governor of Punjab and revoke the allotment. “This unconstitutional backdoor entry has not only confirmed our claim but has also exposed the mala fide intentions of the BJP-led central government. We have strongly opposed the allotment and we will not allow even a single inch of Chandigarh to go to any other state,” he added.

Bajwa said they told the governor that this anti-Punjab decision could have far-reaching consequences. He said the governor assured the delegation that he would take up their concerns with the Centre. “If the decision is not revoked, we will launch a protest against the decision besides fighting the legal battle with the state and the central government to safeguard Punjab’s right over Chandīgarh,” the LoP said.

Press Centre to release ₹10,000 cr for rain-hit state: Cong to Purohit

The Congress delegation also apprised the governor of the pitiable condition of the state. Warring said they spoke at large with the governor and shared with him the on-ground situation of the worst flood-hit villages of the state. “We told him about the extensive damage to infrastructure, people and cattle caused by the floods and requested him to use his good office and press the Centre to release additional funds of ₹10,000 crore to help Punjab recover from the floods and compensate and rehabilitate its people,” he said. The delegation also included PPCC working president Bharat Bhushan Ashu, former speaker Rana KP Singh and AICC secretary Gurkirat Singh Kotli.