Punjab Congress MLAs walk out after Khaira not allowed to speak

Congress MLAs on Monday staged a walkout of the Punjab assembly in protest against party MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira allegedly not being given an opportunity to speak in the House. Leader of opposition Partap Singh Bajwa and Bholath MLA Sukhpal Khaira along with other Congress legislators after walking out of the budget session of the Punjab assembly session in Chandigarh on Monday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

During Zero Hour, Bholath MLA Khaira sought Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan’s attention to allow him to raise issues in the House.

Leader of opposition Partap Singh Bajwa also stood up in support of Khaira, urging the Speaker to allow him to speak.

When Khaira kept demanding from the Speaker to allow him to speak, Sandhwan told the MLA that it was his prerogative whom to be given an opportunity to speak in the House.

Thereafter, Khaira sat down. A few minutes later, he again rose from his seat and demanded from the Speaker to allow him to raise farmer-related issues.

The Speaker, however, allowed Abohar MLA and former Congress leader Sandeep Jakhar to speak in the House.

When Khaira expressed his displeasure for not being allowed to speak, Sandhwan told him, “You are preventing an honourable member from putting forth issues of people of Punjab.”

Later, the Congress MLAs went to the well of the House before staging a walkout.

Congress MLAs Rana Gurjeet Singh and Hardev Singh Laddi kept sitting for some time and later walked out.