Punjab: Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary dies during Bharat Jodo Yatra

Santokh Singh Chaudhary, 76, the Congress member of Parliament (MP) from Jalandhar, died after a cardiac arrest while taking part in party leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra between Phillaur and Goraya towns on a chilly Saturday morning.

Also read: Bharat Jodo Yatra: Why a former associate professor, son of former CM are marching on

Chaudhary was walking next to Gandhi before he collapsed and the yatra was halted. The yatra began at 7am from Phillaur and the incident occurred on National Highway 44 at 8.45am. The yatra was suspended for the day.

Gandhi expressed shock over the sudden death of the two-time party MP and described him as a hardworking leader and strong pillar of the Congress. “Shocked by the sudden demise of Shri Santokh Singh Choudhary. He was a down to earth hardworking leader, a good person and a strong pillar of the Congress family, who dedicated his life to public service from youth Congress to Member of Parliament. I express my condolences to the bereaved family,” Gandhi tweeted.

Earlier, he left for the civil hospital at Phagwara, where Chaudhary was rushed in an ambulance. Party MLAs Rana Gurjeet Singh and Vijay Inder Singla accompanied him.

Chaudhary was declared brought dead at the hospital. The body was later taken to his Jalandhar residence.

His son, Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary, is the Congress MLA from Phillaur assembly constituency.

Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said the last rites of the MP will be performed on Sunday and the yatra will remain suspended till then. “My deepest condolences to his family, colleagues, friends and supporters. I am in shock but Chaudhary Saab’s resolve will always be a source of inspiration to me,” he tweeted.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, “Due to the unexpected and shocking demise of Santokh Singh Chaudhary, Congress MP from Jalandhar, the press conference of Rahul Gandhi originally scheduled in Jalandhar tomorrow (Sunday) will now be held on January 17 in Hoshiarpur.”

‘Suddenly collapsed while walking’

Punjab leader of opposition Partap Singh Bajwa said: “Chaudhary was walking along with a Congress MP from Kerala when he suddenly collapsed after suffering a massive cardiac arrest.”

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (extreme right) consoling the family members of Jalandhar MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary at their house in Jalandhar on Saturday. (HT Photo)

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge condoled the demise, saying “Deeply shocked and saddened to learn about the untimely passing away of our MP, Santokh Singh Chaudhary. His loss is a great blow to the party and organisation. In this hour of grief, my heart goes out to his family, friends and followers. May his soul rest in peace.”

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann expressed condolences by tweeting. “I’m deeply saddened by the untimely death of Congress member of Parliament from Jalandhar, Santokh Singh Chaudhary. May God rest his soul in peace.”

Former chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh, who was in the Congress before floating the Punjab Lok Congress in 2021 and joining the BJP last year, also mourned the MP’s death. “Extremely saddened to hear about the sudden demise of MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary ji due to a heart attack today. My heartfelt condolences are with his entire family in their time of grief. May Waheguru Ji grant eternal peace to the departed soul,” Captain Amarinder Singh tweeted.

Ludhiana Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu described Chaudhary’s death as a loss not only to the family and party but to “all of Punjab”. “Deeply saddened by the death of my respected fellow MP from Jalandhar Sh @SSChaudhary MP ji,” he tweeted.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal said he was “saddened to learn about the passing away of Chaudhary ji” and offered condolences to his son Vikramjit and other family members and followers. “May Gurusahab bless his soul,” he added.

Also read: ‘Our eyes locked and we…’: Manish Tewari on Congress MP’s death during Yatra

Yatra had resumed from Ludhiana

After a day’s break for Lohri, Gandhi had resumed the yatra from Ladhowal Toll Plaza in Ludhiana on Saturday morning.

The Punjab leg of the foot march had begun on Wednesday from Sirhind in Fatehgarh Sahib district.

During the yatra, Punjab Congress Warring, leader of opposition Partap Singh Bajwa, former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, MPs Manish Tewari, Gurjeet Singh Aujla, Kapurthala MLA Rana Gurjeet Singh, former ministers Vijay Inder Singla and other party leaders accompanied Gandhi.

Braving cold weather conditions, scores of people joined the march. Many party supporters were carrying the national flag during the yatra.

The yatra, which started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7, will conclude in Srinagar by January 30, with Gandhi hoisting the national flag in Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir. The march has so far covered Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.