Punjab cop booked for 29-year-old woman’s rape

A Punjab Police sub-inspector (SI) has been booked for allegedly raping a 28-year-old woman after befriending her on social media. A Punjab Police sub-inspector (SI) has been booked for allegedly raping a 28-year-old woman after befriending her on social media. (HT File)

The accused, Gagandeep Singh, serving as an SI in Amritsar, is already married and withheld the fact from the victim.

According to sources, the accused had sent the woman, 29, a friend request on social media in 2022. Initially rejecting his advances, she later engaged in conversations and eventually got into a physical relationship with him, unaware that he was married.

Two months ago, the victim discovered she was pregnant and confided in Gagandeep, who then took her to a private hospital in Batala of Gurdaspur, where an abortion was conducted. The procedure resulted in severe complications and infections in her abdomen, due to which, she had to undergo treatment at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research for a month. As she remained under treatment, the police could not initially record her statements.

After verification of the complaint filed by her legal representative, a case of rape and cheating was registered against the SI at the Sector-36 police station. The accused is currently on the run. Sources said the accused had offered ₹18 lakh to the victim to not disclose the matter to anyone.