Punjab cop killed, friend hurt as car rams into stationary truck in Mohali
A 51-year-old sub-inspector (SI), posted with the crime investigation agency (CIA) of Fatehgarh Sahib, was killed while his friend sustained critical injuries after their car rammed into a stationary truck near Rayat-Bahra University in Kharar in the wee hours of Wednesday.
The deceased was identified as Pawan Kumar, a resident of Saneta village in Mohali. His friend Yadvinder Singh, who was behind the wheel at the time of the mishap, is battling for life at a private hospital in Mohali.
Kharar station house officer (SHO) Ashok Kumar said Pawan and his friend were going to pay obeisance at the historical Bagalmukhi temple in Una, from Saneta. When they reached near Rayat-Bahra University, their car rammed into a truck parked on the road, killing Pawan on the spot. His friend was rushed to Kharar civil hospital from where he was referred to a private hospital in Mohali.
The SHO said a case has been registered against the unidentified truck driver under Sections 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.
The cop had taken four days leave from work to visit the holy temple in Una.
The body was handed over to family members after post-mortem. The cremation was carried out at his native village Saneta. The police department bid farewell to their colleague with a gun salute in the presence of senior officials.
The deceased is survived by his parents, wife, and two minor sons. Pawan Kumar was a recipient of President’s Medal.
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters
Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.
1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops
The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.
Mob kills cop after ‘custodial death’ in Bihar
On Saturday afternoon, news surfaced of the death of a local villager, in his 30s, who was taken into police custody allegedly for violation of prohibitory rules. The deceased was identified as Amrit Yadav, who was part of a DJ team and a resident of Aryanagar under the Balthar police station.
Delhi Jal Board begins Bhalswa lake clean-up
Located right next to the Bhalswa landfill and Bhalswa Dairy Colony, the water body remains severely polluted due to constant discharge of animal waste as well as groundwater contamination from the landfill, a senior DJB official said.
L-G approves new pick to head DMRC, Centre nod awaited
Mangu Singh was DMRC’s second MD, after E Sreedharan, and he took charge on December 31, 2011. His tenure has been extended multiple times, most recently in September 2021, till March 31, 2022.
