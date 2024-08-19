Punjab cop suspended after video of misconduct goes viral

Senior superintendent of police (Amritsar rural) Charanjit Singh Sohal on Sunday suspended a crime investigation agency (CIA) constable after a video of the Punjab police cop apparently involved in an altercation with state special weapons and tactics (SWAT) staff made rounds on social media. A thorough investigation is pending, says SSP Charanjit Singh Sohal .

In the video, the personnel of the SWAT were seen asking constable Sukhkarman Singh to remove net attached to the windows of his Thar. The constable refused to do so, which led to the argument.

“The constable has been promptly suspended. A thorough investigation is pending,” said the SSP.