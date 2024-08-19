 Punjab cop suspended after video of misconduct goes viral - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Aug 19, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Punjab cop suspended after video of misconduct goes viral

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
Aug 19, 2024 08:52 AM IST

CIA constable apparently involved in an altercation with state special weapons and tactics (SWAT) staff after being asked to remove net attached to the windows of his Thar.

Senior superintendent of police (Amritsar rural) Charanjit Singh Sohal on Sunday suspended a crime investigation agency (CIA) constable after a video of the Punjab police cop apparently involved in an altercation with state special weapons and tactics (SWAT) staff made rounds on social media.

A thorough investigation is pending, says SSP Charanjit Singh Sohal .
A thorough investigation is pending, says SSP Charanjit Singh Sohal .

In the video, the personnel of the SWAT were seen asking constable Sukhkarman Singh to remove net attached to the windows of his Thar. The constable refused to do so, which led to the argument.

“The constable has been promptly suspended. A thorough investigation is pending,” said the SSP.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab cop suspended after video of misconduct goes viral
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, August 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On