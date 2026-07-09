Tried and Tested: These everyday bags prove you don't have to choose between style and practicality

Inspired by West African culture, this tote bag with floral prints features utility with style. The Amboli floral print and shoulder bag strap style makes it easy to carry for work and even for daily errands. The highlight of this bag is its size and several inner pockets that make it one of the great choices for keeping all your office needs. Whether it's your laptop, water bottle, lunch box, notebook, charger or makeup pouch, there's a place for everything.

As a working professional , I always look for bags that are spacious, practical, and never compromise on style. But finding that one perfect piece is not a cake walk. There is always something that I have to compromise on or sometimes have to pay hefty prices for my desired piece. Recently, I got my hands on Chumbak’s ‘Rare and wild,’ new bag collection that features bags for everyday needs. Here's my honest review of what stood out—and whether it's worth adding to your collection.

However, what bothered me is the strap because it isn’t that comfortable to carry on the shoulders with a lot of items inside. Also, if you are someone who prefers bright colours, then this might not be the right fit because floral prints are on the sides, not on the entire bag.

The bag is priced at INR ₹3,799/-