Tried and Tested: These everyday bags prove you don't have to choose between style and practicality
Looking for the perfect everyday bag? We tested these picks to find out if they can keep up with daily errands without compromising on style.
As a working professional, I always look for bags that are spacious, practical, and never compromise on style. But finding that one perfect piece is not a cake walk. There is always something that I have to compromise on or sometimes have to pay hefty prices for my desired piece. Recently, I got my hands on Chumbak’s ‘Rare and wild,’ new bag collection that features bags for everyday needs. Here's my honest review of what stood out—and whether it's worth adding to your collection.
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Kenya tote bag
Inspired by West African culture, this tote bag with floral prints features utility with style. The Amboli floral print and shoulder bag strap style makes it easy to carry for work and even for daily errands. The highlight of this bag is its size and several inner pockets that make it one of the great choices for keeping all your office needs. Whether it's your laptop, water bottle, lunch box, notebook, charger or makeup pouch, there's a place for everything.
However, what bothered me is the strap because it isn’t that comfortable to carry on the shoulders with a lot of items inside. Also, if you are someone who prefers bright colours, then this might not be the right fit because floral prints are on the sides, not on the entire bag.
The bag is priced at INR ₹3,799/-
Bombay backpack
If you are someone who prefers a backpack rather than a normal tote bag, then you can pick this backpack from Chumbak’s new range. This bag is inspired by the vibrant spirit of Bombay and features wide straps that can be easily carried on the shoulder. It has a zipper closure and a laptop compartment that makes it easy to carry to the office as well as while travelling.
However, the high pricing of the bag bothered me as it featured faux leather, which gets worn out with time.
The bag is priced at INR ₹3,999/-
London satchel bag
Apart from the usual tote and backpacks, I also tried this satchel bag that looks straight out of a vintage collection. The bag comes in white colour with Amboli floral prints on the front. The intricate detailing and satchel hold make it easy to carry from boardroom to brunch.
However, it has only a single compartment, and thus you cannot stuff many items into it. Also, it features faux leather too.
The bag is priced at INR ₹2,599/-
Note for the readers: This listicle has been curated based on the products shared with us by the respective brand for editorial consideration.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
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