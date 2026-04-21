Punjab cops in Dibrugarh to arrest MP Amritpal in Ajnala case

A Punjab Police team has landed in Assam’s Dibrugarh to complete the formalities to arrest Sikh radical leader and Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh — whose NSA detention is ending April 22 — in connection with the February 2023 Ajnala police station attack case, according to people familiar with the matter. Amritpal Singh (PTI)

A deputy superintendent of police-rank official is leading the team that reached the northeastern state on Sunday evening after the Punjab government was allowed by the high court to keep Amritpal in Dibrugarh jail after the expiry of his NSA detention.

Hardliner Amritpal was arrested in Moga’s Rode village on April 23, 2023, two months after the attack at the police station. In that attack, he and his supporters, some brandishing swords and guns, allegedly broke through barricades and barged into the police station on the outskirts of Amritsar city, and clashed with cops to secure the release of his aide.

The radical Sikh leader won the Khadoor Sahib seat with 1.9 lakh votes as an Independent in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and was administered the oath of office on July 5, 2024, the lone occasion he attended Parliament. Amritpal has twice moved the Punjab and Haryana high court seeking parole to attend Parliament sessions. However, his pleas were rejected as the state cited serious law and order concerns.

“Our team is already in Dibrugarh. Amritpal will be arrested in connection with the Ajnala police station attack case as soon as his detention ends and will be produced in a local court to secure a remand,” said a senior Punjab Police official, privy to the development.

Elaborating on the procedure post the arrest, an officer, overseeing the Ajnala case, said the radical leader, who heads the Waris Punjab De outfit, will be again lodged in the Dibrugarh jail. “His arrest will pave the way for the trial to start in connection with the Ajnala police station attack case, where he is the prime accused,” he added.

FIR trail

The Ajnala case trial was hanging fire due to Amritpal’s detention. Charges have been framed against 41 persons, including Amritpal, under multiple sections of the IPC—307 (attempt to murder), 353 (assault on public servant), 186 (obstructing a public servant in discharge of duties), 506 (criminal intimidation), 332 (causing hurt to a public servant), 333 (causing grievous hurt to deter a public servant), 120B (criminal conspiracy), 427 (mischief causing damage), 148 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence)—along with Section 25 of the Arms Act.

Nine of Amritpal’s aides were brought back to Punjab last year after the government decided not to extend their NSA detention, and they are now in the state police custody.

Apart from Papalpreet, a key associate and media adviser who was recently brought back, the others include Kulwant Singh Rauke, Harjeet Singh Chacha, Gurinder Pal Singh alias Guri, Gurmeet Singh Bukanwala, Bhagwant Singh, Daljit Singh Kalsi, Basant Singh and Varinder Singh alias Fauji. They are currently lodged in different jails across Punjab.

There are at least 12 FIRs pending against Amritpal and his supporters, apart from the Ajnala case. The FIRs have been registered in Amritsar (Rural), Jalandhar, and Moga and are primarily linked to incidents of violence and intimidation. A case has also been registered for the murder of social media influencer Gurpreet Singh alias Hari Nau, in which the cops claim that the MP was the main conspirator. Gurpreet was shot dead in Kotkapura on October 9, 2024, while he was returning home from the village gurdwara on his motorcycle.

Police have named Canada-based terrorist Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh Dalla among the 17 accused in the case. Other cases against the Sikh preacher include two cases for promoting enmity registered in Amritsar on February 22, 2023, and Baghapurana on February 22, 2023.