Game on as Mohali gets back in reckoning to host World Cup mahtces

Cricketing fans from Punjab had reason to cheer after Punjab Cricket Association’s IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali found itself among BCCI’s plan to renovate at least five major stadiums across the country heading into the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup scheduled to be held in October-November.

Earlier reports had hinted at the PCA Stadium in Mohali being denied hosting any ODI World Cup games. (HT File)

Earlier, reports had hinted at the PCA Stadium being denied hosting any ODI World Cup games. However, the scenario seems to have changed in view of recent developments and the Mohali stadium could well be hosting a few matches.

Besides Mohali, stadiums at New Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Mumbai were also shortlisted for renovation. The estimated cost for repairs at New Delhi was set at ₹100 crore, ₹117.17 crore for Hyderabad, ₹127.47 crore for Kolkata’s iconic Eden Gardens, ₹78.82 crore for Wankhede and ₹79.46 crore for the ageing PCA stadium in Mohali.

Sources from the PCA said the association is soon going to receive funds from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), with secretary Jay Shah now interested in scheduling some World Cup games in Mohali. It was learnt that a team from PCA had met the BCCI secretary with a request to host matches for the mega event.

A total of 48 games will be played over the 46-day tournament, which gets underway on October 5.

India last hosted the ODI World Cup in 2011, when the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led team lifted the trophy. The Mohali stadium had been catapulted to worldwide attention after hosting the 2011 World Cup semi-final match between India and Pakistan.