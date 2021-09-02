Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab Cricket Association to host multiple national meets till Feb next year
BCCI has allotted one group of the Vinoo Mankad Trophy, Men’s U-25 State one-day matches, Vijay Hazare Trophy and CK Nayudu Trophy to PCA. (Picture for representational purpose)
Punjab Cricket Association to host multiple national meets till Feb next year

The matches will be organised at IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali; Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Stadium, Mullanpur; and Cricket Stadium, Sector 16, Chandigarh
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
PUBLISHED ON SEP 02, 2021 02:06 AM IST

The Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) is all set to host multiple national tournaments from September 20 to February 25, 2022.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has allotted one group of the Vinoo Mankad Trophy, Men’s U-25 State one-day matches, Vijay Hazare Trophy and CK Nayudu Trophy to PCA.

The matches will be organised at IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali; Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Stadium, Mullanpur; and Cricket Stadium, Sector 16, Chandigarh.

First up will be the Elite A Group matches of Vinoo Mankad Trophy from September 20 to October 4.

According to a PCA official, a bio-bubble will be created with the assistance of BCCI at the teams’ hotels as well as at the venues. All teams and staff will remain in quarantine ahead of the matches.

Trident Foundation to provide sponsorship

Trident Foundation will provide PCA sponsorship worth 1.3 crore this season. In addition, it has offered to give 50 male and female players 15 lakh sponsorship. Each district of PCA, other than Mohali, Patiala, Ludhiana, Jalandhar and Amritsar, that has enrolled over 300 regular players will also fetch 5 lakh.

