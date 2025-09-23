Punjab: Cross-border arms, hawala racket busted; 3 held, 10 pistols recovered

In an intelligence-led operation, Amritsar commissionerate police dismantled an organised arms and hawala network and apprehended three operatives involved in cross-border illegal weapons supply, officials said on Monday. The 10 pistols, ₹ 2.5 lakh Hawala money recovered from the accused in Amritsar on Monday. (HT File)

Those arrested were found to be involved in the illegal supply of sophisticated weapons and money laundering activities aimed at disturbing the peace in Punjab, said officials.

Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said the arrested operatives have been identified as Amarjeet Singh, alias Bau (22), from Majhi Meo in Amritsar, Manbir Singh (26) from Vaan Tara Singh in Tarn Taran and Mohammad Tofiq Khan, alias Babblu (42), from Gautam Nagar in Mumbai.

During the operation, the police recovered 10 sophisticated weapons, including three .30 bore PX5 pistols, three 9MM Glocks, one 9MM Bretta, and three .30 bore pistols, along with ₹2.5 lakh in hawala money, the DGP said.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the accused were in contact with handlers based in Pakistan, using social media platforms to procure and distribute illegal weapons. The aim, authorities believe, was to disturb the peace and stability in the state.

“Further investigations are underway to identify the entire network and establish its cross-border linkages,” said the DGP.

According to commissioner of police (CP), Amritsar, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, Amarjeet Singh was initially arrested with one Glock pistol. Following his disclosure, Manbir Singh was nabbed with nine pistols. Both men are believed to have had a common handler in Pakistan, who facilitated the weapons’ smuggling into India using drones.

The third operative, Mohammad Tofiq Khan, was arrested in Mumbai for his involvement in routing hawala money to Pakistan. Police recovered ₹2.5 lakh in hawala funds from his possession. Khan is believed to have used rented properties in various Punjab cities to operate the network.

A case under Sections 25(6), 25(7), and 25(8) of the Arms Act has been registered at the Gate Hakima police station in Amritsar.