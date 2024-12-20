Punjab: Dallewal critical, govt forms medical board

Punjab government on Thursday formed a special medical board as the health of veteran farm leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who is fast-unto-death Since November 26, deteriorated further. Veteran farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who is fast-unto-death, being checked by doctors. (HT photo)

A four-member board of medical specialists has been formed give round-the-clock care to the fasting farm leader.

This comes on a day when the top court pulled up the Punjab government for not conducting medical tests on Dallewal.

Former ADGP Jaskaran Singh and DIG Narinder Bhargav (retd), who have been camping at Khanauri, met Dallewal and managed to convince him to undergo a medical examination by the board of doctors.

Doctors conducted ECG and took blood sample of Dallewal. The reports are awaited.

“The four-member board of doctors has conducted the medical examination and has taken blood sample of Dallewal. Medical board is comprised of senior doctors of Government Rajindra Hospital. Reports of blood sample are awaited,” former ADGP said.

A board was constituted hours after the 67-year-old farm leader fainted, and fell down. A team of doctors present at the site rushed to provide him medical aid.

Farmer leader Abhimanyu Kohar said Dallewal’s condition has worsened.

“When he went to washroom to take a bath and after coming out of it, his condition worsened. He felt dizzy, fell down, vomited and fainted for around 8-10 minutes,” he further said.

Speaking to reporters, doctors said: “He is at the risk of cardiac arrest and multi-organ failure.”

“We are monitoring him every day,” said doctor Abhiraj, who is part of a team of doctors from an NGO.

“His blood pressure dropped today. But his situation is very sensitive. His life is hanging by a thread right now,” said the doctor.

Kohar said Dallewal joined the hearing in the Supreme Court through video conferencing at around 2:20 pm.

“He remained connected for around 12-15 minutes but it kept disconnecting intermittently, Kohar added.

The top court on Thursday asked the Punjab government to convince Dallewal to undergo health examination. The court pulled up the Punjab government for not conducting medical tests on Dallewal.

Meanwhile, apprehensive of any action by the police to forcefully remove Dallewal from the site the farmers have implemented strict security measures.

DIG Patiala range Mandeep Sidhu said cops have no plans to whisk away the farm leader and said that it was misinformation.