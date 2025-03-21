Punjab: Dallewal shifted to PWD rest house in Jalandhar Cantt

A day after being detained, Punjab Police shifted fasting farm union leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, 71, to the PWD rest house in Jalandhar cantonment on Thursday morning. Farm union leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal (PTI)

Dallewal was detained along with Kisan Mazdoor Morcha leader Sarwan Singh Pandher following the meeting with Union ministers in Chandigarh on Wednesday evening. The veteran farm leader was brought to Jalandhar’s Punjab Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) at 1:35 am in an ambulance amid tight security.

A team of doctors carried out a medical examination before shifting him to the PWD rest house.

Deputy commissioner Himanshu Aggarwal said: “Dallewal, who has been on an indefinite fast since November 26 last year, is under the observation of the team of PIMS doctors.”

According to officials, two medical teams have been deployed at the rest house.

One of the doctors attending Dallewal, on the condition of anonymity, said the farmer leader has refused to have any solids and water as a protest against police action against the farmers.

“His vitals were normal as of now and doctors are continuously monitoring his health. We were persuading him to have food and water but he was refused till now,” a doctor said.

Elaborate security arrangements have been put in place in and around the rest house with the police being assisted by jawans of the Indian Army deployed to ensure law and order. The traffic movement has been restricted and no one is being allowed to meet Dallewal.

Following the detention of the farmer leaders, the police are clearing the year-long blockades on the national highways by farmers at the inter-state borders at Shambhu and Khanauri.

A bunch of farmers managed to reach near the rest house but were detained briefly before being released later.