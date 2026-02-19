Punjab: Damdami Taksal hoardings with Modi, Shah spark political buzz

In a move that has ignited fresh political buzz in panthic circles, Sikh seminary Damdami Taksal, once headed by slain militant leader Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, has put up hoardings across the state featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah and Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. The banners publicise a two-day state-level event in Navi Mumbai to mark the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur . (HT)

The banners publicise a two-day state-level event in Navi Mumbai to mark the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur — a development that has triggered debate over the growing proximity between the BJP leadership and the Taksal. The banners also feature the image of Taksal chief Harnam Singh Dhumma.

A Taksal spokesperson said preparations for the February 28 and March 1 programme are in full swing and confirmed that the Prime Minister and the Union home minister are expected to attend. “With the support of Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and under the guidance of the head of Damdami Taksal, these two-day religious programmes are being organised. Many prominent religious, political and social personalities will also grace the occasion,” the spokesperson said.

Dhumma praised Fadnavis for organising the Shaheedi tercentenary celebrations at the state level, stating that the move reflects deep reverence for the Sikh Gurus.

The development has triggered discussions in panthic circles over the perceived proximity between the BJP leadership and the Taksal. Ahead of the November 2024 Maharashtra assembly elections, Dhumma had appealed to the Sikh community in the state to support the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance, drawing criticism from sections of the Sikh community, including leaders of the Shiromani Akali Dal.

Dhumma had justified, saying: “Taksal has always worked for the interest of the Panth. Our move was aimed at flagging the issues of Sikh society of Maharashtra.”

In January, Dhumma congratulated Fadnavis on the Mahayuti alliance’s victory in the municipal corporation polls in Maharashtra, stating that candidates recommended by him had also secured wins. The alliance swept 23 out of 29 MCs in Maharashtra.

Takht Patna Sahib backs Dhumma amid viral photo row

The Panj Pyare (Sikh clergy) of Takht Patna Sahib have extended support to Harnam Singh Dhumma amid criticism from sections of the Sikh community over a photograph circulating on social media, where the head of Damdami Taksalis purportedly seen performing a ritual and placing a garland on a stone — an act that some Sikh groups have alleged violates Sikh principles.

A spokesperson of the Taksal maintained that Dhumma had done nothing wrong. In a statement issued by a spokesperson of Takht Patna Sahib and shared on Taksal’s social media platforms, the clergy termed the ongoing controversy a result of “discord and misleading propaganda” within Sikh institutions.

“Over the past few days, through social media and other platforms, a serious form of discord and misleading propaganda has been observed within Sikh institutions. This situation is extremely sensitive, condemnable, and harmful to Panthic unity,” the release said.

The Panj Pyare, under the authority of Takht Patna Sahib, urged the Sikh sangat to distance themselves from any actions that harm Panthic unity and to adhere strictly to “Gurmat” principles.