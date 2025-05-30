Punjab: Drive to combat substance abuse: Moga village launches cash incentives for drug-free households

Ransih Kalan village in Moga district has introduced a novel initiative by offering cash rewards to families who declare that none of their members consume intoxicants such as drugs, alcohol or tobacco. The programme, which is supported by panchayat funds and remittances from individuals, aims to combat substance abuse and encourage healthier living. So far, 38 families have registered declaring themselves free from drugs and intoxicants. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)

The initiative, launched under the Nihal Singh Wala subdivision, is spearheaded by Preet Inder Pal Singh Mintu, the 35-year-old sarpanch (village head) of Ransih Kalan. On Thursday, Mintu said that families who participate in the programme will not only be rewarded with ₹1,100 per month to support a healthy diet but will also have access to free de-addiction treatment for family members struggling with substance abuse.

In addition to the monthly cash reward, the panchayat has promised ₹11,000 as one-time incentive to families who formally declare by May 31 that all their members are free from any form of intoxicants, including traditional substances like poppy husk and opium, as well as modern-day drugs like heroin, the sarpanch said.

“So far, 38 families have registered, declaring themselves free from drugs and intoxicants, as part of the initiative. We expect more in the final days of the month. These families will be honored at a special event on June 6, where Moga deputy commissioner Sagar Setia will chair the event to present cash rewards and certificates,” Mintu added.

Ranjit Singh, a volunteer associated with the drive, said that 23 additional families have already made efforts to rid themselves of intoxicants and are part of the initiative. “Our village stands united in this cause. We are not here to shame anyone but to support those who wish to change. Ward members will verify the social undertakings of families participating in the drive to ensure that all members are genuinely free of intoxicants,” Singh said.