 Punjab: ED conducts raids in guava orchards compensation scam - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Punjab: ED conducts raids in guava orchards compensation scam

ByPress Trust of India
Mar 27, 2024 12:28 PM IST

Enforcement Directorate took cognizance of Punjab Vigilance Bureau FIR pertaining to embezzlement of ₹137 crore released as compensation for guava orchards on land acquired by the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday conducted searches at multiple locations in Punjab in connection with a money-laundering case linked to an alleged guava orchards compensation scam, official sources said.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday conducted searches at multiple locations in Punjab in connection with a money-laundering case linked to an alleged guava orchards compensation scam. (Representational photo)
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday conducted searches at multiple locations in Punjab in connection with a money-laundering case linked to an alleged guava orchards compensation scam. (Representational photo)

Also read: Ludhiana: Patwari wanted for taking 34 lakh bribe surrenders

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The ED case was registered after the federal agency took cognisance of a Punjab Vigilance Bureau FIR pertaining to alleged embezzlement of nearly 137 crore released as compensation for guava orchards on land acquired by the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA).

The premises of senior government officials and private persons are being covered, the sources said.

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau had arrested a number of people, including horticulture department officials, in this case.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab: ED conducts raids in guava orchards compensation scam
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On