News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab election commission announces bypoll of Mansa village panchayat

Punjab election commission announces bypoll of Mansa village panchayat

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Dec 09, 2023 06:18 AM IST

The desirous candidates can file their nominations up to December 13 in the office of the returning officer and the poll will be held on December 24 (Sunday). The result will be declared on the same day.

The state election commission has issued an election schedule and notification vide which the bypoll to the post of sarpanch (woman), Bhamme Kalan village in Mansa, has been announced.

All voters entered in the electoral roll are eligible to participate in the election. The commission has made all necessary arrangements for this election. (File)

All voters entered in the electoral roll are eligible to participate in the election. The commission has made all necessary arrangements for this election.

The model code of conduct within the revenue jurisdiction of the said gram panchayat has come into force with immediate effect.

