chandigarh news

Punjab elections: BJP releases first list of 34 candidates

Thirteen Sikhs among the nominees announced by BJP general secretary Tarun Chugh and Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri
Senior Punjab BJP leaders Manoranjan Kalia and Tikshan Sud besides former Congress MLAs Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi and Arvind Khanna are among the candidates in the first list for the Punjab elections. (Representative image)
Updated on Jan 21, 2022 06:30 PM IST
ByRavinder Vasudeva

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released the first list of 34 candidates, including 13 Sikhs, for the Punjab assembly elections on Friday.

BJP general secretary Tarun Chugh and Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri announced the names during a press conference in New Delhi.

“Tickets have been given to 12 candidates who belong to farmers’ families, eight tickets to members of the Scheduled Caste community, and 13 tickets to Sikhs. The list has doctors, lawyers, sportspersons, farmers, youth, women, and a former IAS officer,” Chugh said.

The candidates include Dinesh Babbu from Sujanpur, Renu Kashyap from Dinanagar, Baljinder Singh Dakoha from Hargobindpur, Sukhminder Singh Pintu from Amritsar North, Navreet Singh Shafeepura Tarn Taran, Ranjit Singh Khojewala from Kapurthala, Mahinder Pal Bhagat from Jalandhar West, Manoranjan Kalia from Jalandhar Central, KD Bhandari from Jalandhar North, Jangi Lal Mahajan from Mukerian, Raghunath Rana from Dasuya, Tikshan Sud from Hoshiarpur, Dr Dilbag Rai from Chabbewal, Nimisha Mehta from Garshankar, Kanwar Singh Tohra, who is former SGPC chief Gurcharan Singh Tohra’s grandson, from Amloh, Bikramjeet Singh Sidhu from Ludhiana West, former IAS officer SR Ladhar from Gill in Ludhiana district, former minister Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi from Ferozepur, former minister Surjit Jyani from Fazilka, former Congress MLA Arvind Khanna from Sangrur and Sanjeev Khanna from Dera Bassi.

The BJP is contesting the February 20 elections for the 117-seat Punjab assembly in alliance with the Capt Amarinder Singh-led Punjab Lok Congress and the Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa-led Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt).

Friday, January 21, 2022
