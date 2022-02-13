Punjab elections: Congress MP Preneet revolts, campaigns for husband Amarinder

In an open revolt against her party, Congress MP from Patiala Preneet Kaur on Saturday campaigned for her husband Capt Amarinder Singh, who is contesting as a candidate of Bharatiya Janata Party-Punjab Lok Congress combine.

Preneet, who had been keeping a low profile after Amarinder Singh’s exit as Punjab chief minister in September last year following his tussle with state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu , also called upon the public to attend Union home minister and BJP leader Amit Shah’s rally on Sunday.

Preneet held a series of ‘nukkad’ meetings organised by the BJP, which is leading the campaign for Amarinder who is contesting from Patiala Urban. Flanked by BJP Leader Aushotosh Gautam, she sought votes for her husband, citing her family’s personal relationship with the Royal City residents.

“Punjab is a border state and facing multiple problems, which can be resolved only with support of central government. Now, Captain Saab has formed alliance with PM Narendra Modi and the BJP. I request you with folded hands to vote and support Captain Saab”, she said.

Preneet raised issues of development, internal and external security threats. “Amarinder has worked selflessly for the development of the city. Every Patiala resident is member of our family,” she said. Later, she held some meetings with Congress workers who are close to her and asked them to work for Amarinder.

Gautam said the BJP will support Preneet and Amarinder in their fight against Congress. He said Amarinder is a nationalist known for his stand against the anti-national elements.

Preneet Kaur had been missing from the poll scene for some time, and her daughter Jai Inder Kaur was leading the campaigning for Amarinder.

Sources said the PLC felt that Amarinder’s campaigning was not getting the desired push, and Aam Aadmi Party candidate Ajitpal Singh Kohli has been receiving support from a section of voters who in the past were with the royal family. The family has its reputation at stake in a segment that has stood by them for more than two decades.

“For me my family is a priority. I am committed towards my family and doing nothing wrong,” Preneet said.

Earlier, the Congress had served a show-notice to Preneet for indulging in anti-party activities, but she didn’t respond.

Congress candidate Vishnu Sharma said Preneet has backstabbed the party which sent her to Parliament and even made her a minister. He said the party workers have already demanded action against her.

