Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab elections: Ex-Speaker Kahlon’s son SAD Dera Baba Nanak candidate
chandigarh news

Punjab elections: Ex-Speaker Kahlon’s son SAD Dera Baba Nanak candidate

Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal announces candidatures of Ravikaran Singh Kahlon and Lakhbir Singh Lodhinangal from Dera Baba Nanak and Fatehgarh Churian, respectively
Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal announced the names of the two candidates on Friday, taking the number of party nominees whose names have been declared so far to 76. The SAD will be putting up 97 candidates for the 117-member assembly. (HT file photo)
Published on Oct 22, 2021 01:18 PM IST
By HT Correspondent

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Friday announced the candidatures of Ravikaran Singh Kahlon and Lakhbir Singh Lodhinangal from Dera Baba Nanak and Fatehgarh Churian assembly segments of Gurdaspur district, respectively, for the 2022 elections in Punjab.

Also read: Centre must reverse decision on BSF’s jurisdiction: Sukhbir to PM

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal announced the names of the two candidates, taking the number of party nominees whose names have been declared to 76. The SAD is contesting the assembly elections in alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party that gets to nominate 20 candidates. The SAD will be putting up a total of 97 candidates for the 117-member assembly.

While Kahlon is son of a former Speaker of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha, Nirmal Singh Kahlon, Lodhinangal is an MLA from the Batala segment.

At present, deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa represents Dera Baba Nanak segment, whereas rural development and panchayati raj minister Tript Singh Bajwa is the MLA from Fatehgarh Churian. Bajwa had defeated Ravikaran’s father from this segment.

RELATED STORIES

Randhawa on the other hand had twice defeated former SAD minister Sucha Singh Langah from Dera Baba Nanak in the 2012 and 2017 assembly elections.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Himachal BJP expels Jubbal Kotkhai block unit president, 12 office-bearers

Engine derailed near Chandimandir: DRM marks inquiry into matter

Chandigarh: Contradiction in statements leads to man’s acquittal in 2017 harassment case

Chandigarh: Two brothers stabbed over money dispute
TRENDING TOPICS
PM Narendra Modi
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
KBC 13
Sudha Chandran
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP