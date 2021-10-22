Punjab elections: Ex-Speaker Kahlon’s son SAD Dera Baba Nanak candidate

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Friday announced the candidatures of Ravikaran Singh Kahlon and Lakhbir Singh Lodhinangal from Dera Baba Nanak and Fatehgarh Churian assembly segments of Gurdaspur district, respectively, for the 2022 elections in Punjab.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: Centre must reverse decision on BSF’s jurisdiction: Sukhbir to PM

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal announced the names of the two candidates, taking the number of party nominees whose names have been declared to 76. The SAD is contesting the assembly elections in alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party that gets to nominate 20 candidates. The SAD will be putting up a total of 97 candidates for the 117-member assembly.

While Kahlon is son of a former Speaker of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha, Nirmal Singh Kahlon, Lodhinangal is an MLA from the Batala segment.

At present, deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa represents Dera Baba Nanak segment, whereas rural development and panchayati raj minister Tript Singh Bajwa is the MLA from Fatehgarh Churian. Bajwa had defeated Ravikaran’s father from this segment.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Randhawa on the other hand had twice defeated former SAD minister Sucha Singh Langah from Dera Baba Nanak in the 2012 and 2017 assembly elections.