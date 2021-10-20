Centre must reverse decision on BSF’s jurisdiction: Sukhbir to PM

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene and rescind the decision to expand the Border Security Force’s (BSF’s) jurisdiction over vast swathes of Punjab along with the three farm laws.

During a roadshow in the district, the Akali Dal chief said that he had written to the Prime Minister on this issue and pointed out the urgent need to review the central directive extending the jurisdiction of the BSF to over 50km along the barbed wire fence with Pakistan.

Taking a dig at Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi for “surrendering the rights” of the state to the Centre, Sukhbir asked him to clarify as to why he had agreed to the proposal during his meeting with Union home minister Amit Shah on October 5.

“The CM is only busy in getting photographs clicked these days. All attempts were being made to befool the people by laying various foundation stones. These foundation stones will remain stones only as no work will be undertaken on any of the projects in the next two months before imposition of the model code of conduct,” he added.

Sukhbir also asked Channi to “get his act together” and ensure timely supply of DAP fertilisers to farmers. “My father Parkash Singh Badal during his term as Punjab CM used to make arrangements for procurement of the fertilisers two months in advance,” he said, adding that the Congress was only interested in fighting for the “top jobs” and had left the farmers at the “mercy of corporates”.

The SAD chief asked Channi not to indulge in a “sham” by calling an investment summit after winding up the Punjab Invest department. “No investment was done in Punjab in last nearly five years and none is going to happen in the next two months,” he said, while suggesting the CM to take steps to control the spread of dengue in Punjab.

Sukhbir said that the Centre should tell why the law and order situation in Jammu and Kashmir was being allowed to deteriorate. “J&K was turned into a union territory and it was the Centre’s responsibility to maintain law and order as well as ensure the security of members of the minority community,” he added.

Earlier, the SAD president addressed members from various sections of society at the residence of party leader Gurdeep Gosha along with former minister Maheshinder Singh Grewal.

‘State needs a leader with ideas’

Sukhbir also spoke on how Ludhiana benefitted by the construction of two bypasses besides expansion of Ferozepur Road during the previous SAD regime.

“Give me five years and you will see a different Punjab. Trade and industry needs a leader who has a vision because it is the future of the state. You don’t need money, you need plans,” he said.

Sukhbir’s roadshow that started from Samrala Road took three hours to reach Fieldganj.

He was also accompanied by local party candidate Pritpal Singh Pali. He paid obeisance at Guru Ravidas mandir and Gurdwara Baba Bachittar Singh. Sukhbir also participated in a ‘Shobha Yatra’ held at Daresi ground to celebrate Pargat Diwas of Bhagwan Valmiki.