Punjab elections: Kejriwal promises 1,000/month each for women

To woo women voters, Aam Aadmi Party national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced that if voted to power, the AAP will disburse ₹1,000 per month to all women above 18 years.

Addressing a gathering of women AAP volunteers in Moga, Kejriwal promised women drawing pension will also be benefitted with the additional incentive of ₹1,000.

“This scheme will be a unique initiative in India that is aimed at women empowerment. All womenfolk in a family above 18 will be eligible for the monthly grant. The amount may be small but there is something being extended to the women,” said Kejriwal.

Kejriwal began his two-day visit to Punjab from Moga this afternoon.

In his 15-minute address with a handpicked audience at a resort in Moga, Kejriwal said women of Punjab had a significant contribution in the ongoing farmers’ agitation against the three farm laws.

Urges women to become opinion builders

He urged women to become opinion builders in support of the AAP to give Punjab a new lease of life in governance and inclusive welfare.

“Punjab farmers took a lead in the protest and it was the women who played an important role in building pressure on the Union government to announce a rollback of the contentious laws. Now you (women) should motivate your family members to vote for the AAP to emulate the governance model of Delhi in Punjab,” said Kejriwal.

Hitting out at the Punjab government, Kejriwal said chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi has given protection to sand and transport mafia and not done anything to break the cartel.

“Punjab has a naqli (fake) Kejriwal who simply lifts election promises made by the AAP but fails to perform. Channi’s announcement to electricity subscribers has failed to take off,” he said.

Kejriwal said the party has a well-drafted economic blueprint to roll out welfare schemes in Punjab through transparent governance.