Punjab elections: On way to PM’s rally, Sukhdev Dhindsa tests positive, returns

The Shiromani Akali Dal (Samyukt) leader’s son and former Punjab finance minister Parminder Singh Dhindsa is also unwell in Chandigarh
Shiromani Akali Dal (Samyukt) founder Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa is fighting the Punjab elections in alliance with the BJP and the Punjab Lok Congress, launched by former chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh. (HT file photo)
Updated on Jan 05, 2022 11:27 AM IST
ByAvtar Singh

Rajya Sabha member and Shiromani Akali Dal (Samyukt) founder Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday. The veteran Akali leader was travelling to Ferozepur to attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally and had reached Moga when he received the message on his mobile phone.

Also read: PM Modi to visit Punjab’s Ferozepur today, launch new medical infrastructure in three towns

“I was going to participate in the PM’s rally but have had to return from Moga. I have no symptoms but I decided to isolate myself. My son, Parminder Singh Dhindsa, was facing health issues and he is in Chandigarh. However, our party workers will join the rally,” Dhindsa Senior said over phone.

Dhindsa had given his sample in Chandigarh on Tuesday.

Lehra MLA and SAD(S) leader Parminder Singh Dhindsa also wrote on his social media account that his father had isolated himself and advised party workers who were in contact with him to get tested, too.

Dhindsa Senior had formed the SAD (S) after differences with Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and forged an alliance with the BJP and the Punjab Lok Congress, led by former chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh , for state assembly elections.

