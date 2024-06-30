Punjab exports first shipment of Pathankot’s litchi to England

The Punjab government has for the first time started the export of litchi from the state’s sub-mountainous districts of Pathankot, Gurdaspur and Hoshiarpur to England. The litchi cultivation in Punjab covers 3,250 hectares with production of approximately 13,000 metric tonnes, says horticulture minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra. (Picture for representational purpose only)

Horticulture minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra virtually flagged off the first consignment of litchi, exported by the horticulture department in collaboration with the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA).

The cabinet minister informed that the litchi cultivation in Punjab covers 3,250 hectares with production of approximately 13,000 metric tonnes. He added that due to the favorable climate in Pathankot, Gurdaspur and Hoshiarpur districts, the litchi produced here has a naturally deep red colour and sweetness superior to those from other states.

“In the coming days, efforts will be made to export other horticultural crops as well in collaboration with the horticulture department and the APEDA,” the minister added.

The first consignment that was sent from Amritsar to England belonged to a progressive farmer, Rakesh Dadwal, from Muradpur village in Pathankot district.