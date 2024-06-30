 Punjab exports first shipment of Pathankot’s litchi to England - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Jun 30, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Punjab exports first shipment of Pathankot’s litchi to England

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 30, 2024 10:05 PM IST

According to horticulture minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra, efforts will be made to export other horticultural crops as well in collaboration with the horticulture department and the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority.

The Punjab government has for the first time started the export of litchi from the state’s sub-mountainous districts of Pathankot, Gurdaspur and Hoshiarpur to England.

The litchi cultivation in Punjab covers 3,250 hectares with production of approximately 13,000 metric tonnes, says horticulture minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra. (Picture for representational purpose only)
The litchi cultivation in Punjab covers 3,250 hectares with production of approximately 13,000 metric tonnes, says horticulture minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra. (Picture for representational purpose only)

Horticulture minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra virtually flagged off the first consignment of litchi, exported by the horticulture department in collaboration with the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA).

The cabinet minister informed that the litchi cultivation in Punjab covers 3,250 hectares with production of approximately 13,000 metric tonnes. He added that due to the favorable climate in Pathankot, Gurdaspur and Hoshiarpur districts, the litchi produced here has a naturally deep red colour and sweetness superior to those from other states.

“In the coming days, efforts will be made to export other horticultural crops as well in collaboration with the horticulture department and the APEDA,” the minister added.

The first consignment that was sent from Amritsar to England belonged to a progressive farmer, Rakesh Dadwal, from Muradpur village in Pathankot district.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab exports first shipment of Pathankot’s litchi to England
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, June 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On