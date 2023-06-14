Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Punjab: Failure to check waste water inflow into Kalan Sanghian drain: RS member reprimands officials

Punjab: Failure to check waste water inflow into Kalan Sanghian drain: RS member reprimands officials

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
Jun 14, 2023 10:30 PM IST

Rajya Sabha member and environmentalist Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal Seechewal has reprimanded officials for not adopting measures to ensure proper working of sewerage treatment plants in Jalandhar

Rajya Sabha member and environmentalist Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal on Wednesday conducted surprise checking of six sewerage treatment plants and Kala Sanghian drain.

Rajya Sabha member and environmentalist Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal conducted surprise checking of six sewerage treatment plants and Kala Sanghian drain. (HT Photo)
Rajya Sabha member and environmentalist Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal conducted surprise checking of six sewerage treatment plants and Kala Sanghian drain. (HT Photo)

Seechewal said performance of the six treatment plants has been found unsatisfactory following which the concerned officials have been reprimanded for not adopting measures to ensure proper working of these plants.

Meanwhile, Seechewal along with officials of Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) and Municipal Corporation visited Kala Sanghian drain to find illegal burning of leather waste and sewage culverts leading to the treatment plant. “It has been found that the industrial units are discharging chemical ladened waste water into the drain without any treatment. The dirty and poisonous water going through Kala Sanghian drain goes to Malwa and Rajasthan through Sutlej river where people use it for drinking,” Seechewal said.

Municipal Corporation commissioner Abhijeet Kaplish said he will submit the review report of all these treatment plants after 25 days. Meanwhile, he directed PPCB officials to write to Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) for disconnection of electricity connections of dairies for direct discharge of dairy waste into the drain.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 14, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out