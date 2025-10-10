Punjab: Farmers allege DAP shortage, overcharging

Alleging that there has been a shortage of diammonium phosphate (DAP) fertiliser, Sangur farmers have said they are being overcharged by dealers. They also say that dealers are forcing them to purchase a few other items along with DAP. Agriculture officials have rubbished the claims regarding shortage, urging farmers to file complaints against the erring dealers. In June this year, the Union government announced ₹1,350 as the DAP price per 50-kg bag.

In June this year, the Union government announced ₹1,350 as the DAP price per 50-kg bag. Farmers say they are being forced to pay up to ₹1,900 per bag. Jagdeep Singh, a farmer from Kanoi village in Sangrur, said he approached cooperative societies but DAP was not available. “A private dealer charged ₹1,900 per bag whereas the billed price was ₹1,300. Dealers force farmers to purchase additional crop nutrients, generally of poor quality, such as sulphur, urea, zinc or micronutrients. We are helpless as they refuse to provide us DAP if we fail to accede to their demands,” he alleged.

Joginder Singh Ugrahan, president of the Bharti Kisan Union (BKU), Ekta Ugrahan, said the actual scenario (regarding DAP shortage and overcharging) would become clear after a few days as mass harvesting of paddy and sowing of wheat are yet to pick up pace. According to Punjab Agricultural University, the ideal time to sow wheat is between October 15 and November 15

Barnala chief agriculture officer Harbans Singh said action would be taken against dealers who are overcharging farmers for the DAP. Punjab agriculture and farmers’ welfare director Jaswant Singh said there has been no shortage of DAP in the state. “Farmers who are being overcharged should file a written complaint. Action will be taken,” he added.