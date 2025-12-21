Punjab farmers defer rail blockade after talks with state govt

Farmers organisations, under the banner of the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM), have deferred their rail roko agitation, which was to begin on Saturday, after their nine-hour meeting with officials of the Punjab government over the Electricity (Amendment) Bill at Kisan Bhawan in Chandigarh. Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee leader Sarwan Singh Pandher and others said that on the issue of a large number of flood-affected people being deprived of compensation, the government agreed to immediately release compensation.

Addressing a press conference in Chandigarh on Saturday, KMM leaders said the chief minister stated that the Electricity Amendment Bill would be opposed at the state government level. “The chief minister’s statement came very late, but it is the first step in the right direction. The state government was compelled to speak against the Electricity Amendment Bill after the strong response to the December 5 symbolic rail roko call, removal of prepaid meters on December 10 and the massive participation of people in the two-day protest at deputy commissioners’ offices,” they said.

The leaders said the Punjab government should pass a resolution against the Bill in the special session of the Vidhan Sabha. They further said that, according to officials, the Punjab government has already conveyed its opposition in writing to the central government, and a copy of this communication will be provided to the KMM in the next meeting.

Regarding the issue of compensation for trolleys and other belongings that were damaged or stolen due to police action at the Shambhu and Khanauri protest sites, a consensus was reached on forming a committee, they said.

The KMM would prepare lists of those left out and submit them to the government, they said.

“The rail roko movement is being postponed for the time being. If no effective steps are taken in the upcoming December 22 meeting, KMM will announce further action programmes,” said Pandher.

They also stated that a strong demand was placed before the government to increase compensation for 100% crop damage from ₹20,000 to ₹70,000, and to provide agricultural labourers compensation equal to 10% of the total loss in addition to covering their remaining losses.

The leaders said that there appeared to be consensus on withdrawing all cases registered during various farmers’ movements and protests.

The meeting that concluded late Friday evening saw the presence of ADGP (law and order) SPS Parmar; Arshdeep Singh Thind, administrative secretary, agriculture and farmers’ welfare; Basant Garg, administrative secretary, power, and Sonali Giri, secretary, revenue and rehabilitation.