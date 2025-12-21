Search
Sun, Dec 21, 2025
New Delhi oC

Punjab farmers defer rail blockade after talks with state govt

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
Published on: Dec 21, 2025 07:20 am IST

Farmer groups say state government has agreed to oppose the Electricity (Amendment) Bill; further action plan to be announced if nothing concrete comes out of Monday meet, says Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee;

Farmers organisations, under the banner of the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM), have deferred their rail roko agitation, which was to begin on Saturday, after their nine-hour meeting with officials of the Punjab government over the Electricity (Amendment) Bill at Kisan Bhawan in Chandigarh.

Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee leader Sarwan Singh Pandher and others said that on the issue of a large number of flood-affected people being deprived of compensation, the government agreed to immediately release compensation.
Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee leader Sarwan Singh Pandher and others said that on the issue of a large number of flood-affected people being deprived of compensation, the government agreed to immediately release compensation.

Addressing a press conference in Chandigarh on Saturday, KMM leaders said the chief minister stated that the Electricity Amendment Bill would be opposed at the state government level. “The chief minister’s statement came very late, but it is the first step in the right direction. The state government was compelled to speak against the Electricity Amendment Bill after the strong response to the December 5 symbolic rail roko call, removal of prepaid meters on December 10 and the massive participation of people in the two-day protest at deputy commissioners’ offices,” they said.

The leaders said the Punjab government should pass a resolution against the Bill in the special session of the Vidhan Sabha. They further said that, according to officials, the Punjab government has already conveyed its opposition in writing to the central government, and a copy of this communication will be provided to the KMM in the next meeting.

Regarding the issue of compensation for trolleys and other belongings that were damaged or stolen due to police action at the Shambhu and Khanauri protest sites, a consensus was reached on forming a committee, they said.

The KMM leaders, including Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) leader Sarwan Singh Pandher, said that on the issue of a large number of flood-affected people being deprived of compensation, the government agreed to immediately release compensation. The KMM would prepare lists of those left out and submit them to the government, they said.

“The rail roko movement is being postponed for the time being. If no effective steps are taken in the upcoming December 22 meeting, KMM will announce further action programmes,” said Pandher.

They also stated that a strong demand was placed before the government to increase compensation for 100% crop damage from 20,000 to 70,000, and to provide agricultural labourers compensation equal to 10% of the total loss in addition to covering their remaining losses.

The leaders said that there appeared to be consensus on withdrawing all cases registered during various farmers’ movements and protests.

The meeting that concluded late Friday evening saw the presence of ADGP (law and order) SPS Parmar; Arshdeep Singh Thind, administrative secretary, agriculture and farmers’ welfare; Basant Garg, administrative secretary, power, and Sonali Giri, secretary, revenue and rehabilitation.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Punjab farmers defer rail blockade after talks with state govt
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

Farmers under the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha have postponed their rail roko agitation after a nine-hour meeting with Punjab government officials regarding the Electricity (Amendment) Bill. The chief minister pledged opposition to the Bill, and discussions included compensation for flood victims and damage from protests. The KMM will reassess actions after a December 22 meeting if demands remain unmet.