Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Nov 05, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Punjab farmers forced to celebrate ‘black Diwali’, courtesy AAP: Warring

ByHT Correspondent, Gidderbaha
Nov 05, 2024 08:52 AM IST

Warring said that the Punjab government’s failure to procure grains in time has not only devastated the livelihoods of farmers but also tainted the spirit of state’s traditions and festivals

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Monday attacked the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and chief minister Bhagwant Mann saying that the state government compelled the farmers to experience a ‘black Diwali’ this year by not procuring paddy on time.

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja campaigns for his wife Amrita Warring in Gidderbaha on Monday. (HT photo)
Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja campaigns for his wife Amrita Warring in Gidderbaha on Monday. (HT photo)

Warring, while campaigning for his wife Amrita Warring in Gidderbaha, said farmers have been waiting in the mandis for over 20 days with no sign of crop procurement — a situation they said is ruining both their produce and the festive season.

“The Punjab government’s failure to procure grains in time has not only devastated the livelihoods of our farmers but has also tainted the spirit of Punjab’s traditions and festivals. First, it was the BJP government that caused the tragic loss of over 750 farmers. Now, the AAP-led Punjab government is perpetuating anti-farmer agenda in the state. The AAP’s negligence is destroying the backbone of Punjab’s agriculture,” Warring said, adding that the AAP government has also failed to supply essential DAP fertiliser on time which is crucial for sowing Rabi crop.

During the campaign, Congress Gidderbaha bypoll candidate Amrita Warring alleged that the state government has abandoned our farmers.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //