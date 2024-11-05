Punjab farmers forced to celebrate ‘black Diwali’, courtesy AAP: Warring

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Monday attacked the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and chief minister Bhagwant Mann saying that the state government compelled the farmers to experience a ‘black Diwali’ this year by not procuring paddy on time. Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja campaigns for his wife Amrita Warring in Gidderbaha on Monday. (HT photo)

Warring, while campaigning for his wife Amrita Warring in Gidderbaha, said farmers have been waiting in the mandis for over 20 days with no sign of crop procurement — a situation they said is ruining both their produce and the festive season.

“The Punjab government’s failure to procure grains in time has not only devastated the livelihoods of our farmers but has also tainted the spirit of Punjab’s traditions and festivals. First, it was the BJP government that caused the tragic loss of over 750 farmers. Now, the AAP-led Punjab government is perpetuating anti-farmer agenda in the state. The AAP’s negligence is destroying the backbone of Punjab’s agriculture,” Warring said, adding that the AAP government has also failed to supply essential DAP fertiliser on time which is crucial for sowing Rabi crop.

During the campaign, Congress Gidderbaha bypoll candidate Amrita Warring alleged that the state government has abandoned our farmers.