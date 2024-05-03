 Punjab farmers meet governor for relief against crop, property loss - Hindustan Times
Friday, May 03, 2024
Punjab farmers meet governor for relief against crop, property loss

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 03, 2024 08:24 AM IST

Kisan Sangarsh Committee president Jasbir Singh Alhuwalia said that as per the Centre’s proposal, a compensation of ₹6,800 per acre for crop damage, ₹7,200 for excess silt in fields and ₹47,000 per hectare for land loss was to be given to the farmers.

Farmers whose crops and properties were damaged during the 2023 floods submitted a memorandum to Punjab governor Banwari Lal Purohit, seeking compensation from the Centre.

“Only about 25% percent of those affected have got relief, and that too for crop loss only. The others are running from pillar to post to claim what is rightfully theirs,” he added.

The committee has also sought probe into the alleged misappropriation of funds on release of 2.60 crore in Khemkaran sector, of which disbursal of 1.60 crore has not been ascertained.

Punjab farmers meet governor for relief against crop, property loss
