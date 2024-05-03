Punjab farmers meet governor for relief against crop, property loss

Farmers whose crops and properties were damaged during the 2023 floods submitted a memorandum to Punjab governor Banwari Lal Purohit, seeking compensation from the Centre. Farmers whose crops and properties were damaged during the 2023 floods submitted a memorandum to Punjab governor Banwari Lal Purohit, seeking compensation from the Centre. (HT File)

Kisan Sangarsh Committee president Jasbir Singh Alhuwalia said that as per the Centre’s proposal, a compensation of ₹6,800 per acre for crop damage, ₹7,200 for excess silt in fields and ₹47,000 per hectare for land loss was to be given to the farmers.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

“Only about 25% percent of those affected have got relief, and that too for crop loss only. The others are running from pillar to post to claim what is rightfully theirs,” he added.

The committee has also sought probe into the alleged misappropriation of funds on release of ₹2.60 crore in Khemkaran sector, of which disbursal of ₹1.60 crore has not been ascertained.