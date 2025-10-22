Punjab farmers not to blame for Delhi pollution: AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday hit back at Delhi environment minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa and other BJP leaders for blaming paddy stubble burning in Punjab for the spike in pollution levels in the national capital.

While Delhi’s air quality index was 341 on Wednesday, Mandi Gobindgarh was the most polluted place in Punjab with an AQI of 295. It was followed by 268 in Jalandhar, 243 each in Amritsar and Ludhiana, 241 in Khanna, 232 each in Rupnagar and Patiala.

Punjab AAP spokesperson Neel Garg said stubble burning in Punjab had declined by 75% this year, yet Sirsa was blaming the state’s farmers for worsening air quality in Delhi, which topped the chart as the world’s most polluted metro. “Punjab’s AQI is far cleaner than Delhi’s. So, if Delhi’s smog comes from Punjab, why is Punjab’s air five times better?” he posted on X.

As a thick layer of toxic smoke enveloped Delhi and air quality slipped into the ‘red zone,’ Sirsa blamed farm fires in Punjab for the situation. He also alleged that farmers were being pressured and provoked to burn stubble to raise pollution levels in the national capital.

Dismissing the Delhi minister’s allegations as “propaganda,” the AAP leaders asked Punjab BJP state president Sunil Jakhar, working president Ashwani Sharma and Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu whether they stood with Punjab’s farmers or silently endorsed Sirsa’s smear campaign.