Punjab: Fasting has impacted liver, kidney functions, states medical board report

The medical report of farmer leader Jagjeet Singh Dallewal, who has been fast-unto-death since November 26, has revealed that his kidney and liver functions have been impacted. Farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal has been on an indefinite fast since November 26 at the Khanauri border in Sangrur. (ANI file)

The four-member medical board, comprising medical specialists from Government Rajindra Hospital and Government Mata Kaushalya Hospital, had conducted the medical examination of the farmer leader on Thursday night.

The doctors had conducted an ECG and took a blood sample of the farm leader during the medical examination.

As per the report, accessed by HT, Dallewal’s uric acid levels have risen indicating deranged renal (kidney) functions. The blood test report revealed that uric acid was 14.9 mg/dl while the normal range was between 3.5 and 7 mg/dl.

Similarly, Serum Creatinine, also a key indicator of renal function, was also remarkably high. Against the normal range between 0.7-1.3 mg/dl, Dallewal’s Serum Creatinine was 2.1 mg/dl.

The report also highlighted Total Bilirubin, a key indicator of liver functioning, levels are also raised. Dallewal’s Total Bilirubin levels are 1.7mg/dl against the normal range between 0.1 -1 mg/dl.

“The team has suggested that Dallewal increase his fluid intake to which he agreed. The team also suggested that he chew glucose tablets and drink ORS to which he refused. He also refused any further active medical treatment in the form of parental IV fluids, electrolytes replacement, monitoring, and nutrition,” reads the medical report.