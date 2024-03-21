Punjab: Ferozepur police get five-day custody of notorious criminal Aman Skoda

A Zira court on Thursday remanded Amandeep Kamboj, alias Aman Skoda, the fugitive who has 33 criminal cases against him, in five-day custody of the Ferozepur police. Amandeep Kamboj, alias Aman Skoda, the fugitive who has 33 criminal cases against him, was brought from Varanasi to Fazilka on Saturday. (HT file photo)

Skoda was brought from Varanasi on Saturday and questioned by the Fazilka police.

He was presented before the Zira court on Thursday and the Ferozepur police got his custody for interrogation in connection with eight FIRs against him.

“He is being interrogated on his connections in the Punjab Police for the past two decades that led to his facilitating transfers and recruitments in exchange for money and favours,” said a police official, requesting anonymity.

A Fazilka police team, stationed in Varanasi for four days, had caught Skoda back last week. He faces the highest number of 18 cases in Fazilka, followed by eight in Ferozepur and FIRs in Moga, Patiala, Mohali, and Fatehgarh Sahib districts.

Skoda was in possession of two Aadhar and two PAN cards.