Punjab finalising industrial park policy to attract big investments: Sanjeev Arora

Punjab’s Industry and Commerce, Investment Promotion and Power Minister Sanjeev Arora on Monday said the state is set to become one of the most conducive destinations for industry in the country. Arora highlighted the success of the Fasttrack Punjab portal, launched on June 10, 2025. (HT File Photo)

Speaking at a media interaction in Mohali, Arora announced that the Punjab Government is finalizing a Private Industrial Park Policy, which he described as one of the most competitive in India. “The policy will provide a robust framework for industrial expansion by offering state-of-the-art infrastructure and comprehensive facilities within designated parks. It will streamline business operations, attract investments, and ensure a safer environment for Red Category industries away from dense populations,” he said.

Arora highlighted the success of the Fasttrack Punjab portal, launched on June 10, 2025. Of the 1,431 applications received, 684 have been processed within the stipulated time, while the rest are under review. “The portal reflects our commitment to transparency and efficiency, ensuring minimal delays for investors,” he added.

On infrastructure, he said the Punjab Small Industries and Export Corporation (PSIEC) has allocated ₹100 crore for upgrading industrial focal points. Tenders worth ₹70 crore have already been floated, with the balance to follow soon.

Outlining plans for Mohali, Arora said the state intends to project the district as ‘Brand Mohali’ in the semiconductor sector, with Infosys assuring an AI-based project within three years that could generate 5,000 jobs. The government also plans to set up Exhibition-cum-Convention Centres in Mohali, Ludhiana, and Amritsar to boost trade and showcase innovations.

Calling the One-Time Settlement Scheme a major relief, he said long-pending industrial disputes have been resolved. Industrialists can now also convert leasehold plots into freehold, enabling easier financial transactions.

Arora added that incentives worth ₹222 crore have already been released this year under the government’s single-window system, where approvals are granted within 45 days—often within just a few days.

Earlier, Arora held a review meeting with key officials from GMADA, PSPCL, MC Mohali, and other departments. GMADA informed him about a plan to set up a new substation on 3.5 acres with a ₹50 crore investments to address power issues.