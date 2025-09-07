Punjab floods: Cheema questions PM ‘silence’ on CM’s letter seeking 60,000cr

Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, alleging that he had yet to respond to the AAP government’s demand for releasing the state’s “pending” ₹60,000 crore with the Centre. Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema condemned the Centre’s attempt to politicise the flood situation instead of taking accountability and providing support. (HT File Photo)

Cheema alleged that the BJP-led Centre had “utterly failed” Punjab in the time of crisis.

Talking to reporters here, he said it had been days since chief minister Bhagwant Mann wrote to Modi for the release of ₹60,000 crore of the state’s funds “stuck” with the Centre. But there had been no response.

He further condemned the Centre’s attempt to politicise the flood situation instead of taking accountability and providing support.

“Instead of supporting Punjab, a state that has significantly contributed to the nation’s development and made sacrifices for its protection, the BJP at Centre is engaging in petty politics,” said Cheema, stressing that this crisis demanded a collaborative response rather than political opportunism.

He expressed surprise that while aid was being extended to Afghanistan for earthquake relief, the same empathy had not been shown to the people of Punjab.

Expressing grave disappointment over the response of the Union Government, the finance minister criticised the lack of substantive support, stating that Union ministers and teams merely visited for photo opportunities without announcing any relief packages or financial aid.

Cheema said the Union government claimed to be assessing the damage, but had yet to request data from the state, which Punjab was fully prepared to provide, whereas, the final report of damage can be accessed after floods recede.

Demanding prompt release of these dues, he called for swift dispatch of relief and financial assistance to support the state’s recovery efforts.