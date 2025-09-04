Punjab floods: Elderly couple dies in Barnala roof collapse

An Elderly couple died when the roof of their house collapsed amid heavy rain in Barnala district’s Mour Nabha village on Tuesday night. Barnala police identified the victims as 65-year-old Karnail Singh and his 60-year-old wife, Nindar Kaur. (iStock)

Police identified the victims as 65-year-old Karnail Singh and his 60-year-old wife, Nindar Kaur.

Their 13-year-old grandson, Mehakdeep Singh, survived with minor injuries. The family belongs to the economically weaker section and earns a livelihood by repairing bicycles, police added.

Villagers rushed the victims to the government hospital in Tapa, where the couple succumbed to their injuries during treatment. Mehakdeep is reported to be in stable condition and is admitted at the Tapa hospital, officials added.

Deputy commissioner T Benith said that a total of 30 camps have been established in Barnala district and 440 people have been shifted.

DC appealed to all the residents of Barnala district to vacate unsafe buildings.

Meanwhile, the civil hospital of Sangrur and the sub-division hospital in Dhuri were inundated as heavy rains continued to lash the region.

Ghaggar in spate

In Sangrur, the water level in the Ghaggar river’s reached 748.7 feet, surpassing the danger mark of 748 feet. This, along with the overflow of the Sirhind choe and heavy rain, has caused waterlogging in approximately 10 surrounding villages, inundating fields. Naib tehsildar Harpreet Singh stated that there is waterlogging in the fields, but it has not submerged the crops.

Farmers from Punjab and Haryana are keeping a vigil along the Ghaggar embankment.