Punjab floods: Harike’s discharge sinks Ferozepur, Fazilka deeper

The flood crisis in Punjab’s border belt has worsened, with the swollen Sutlej—fed by heavy rains, cloudbursts and fresh releases from Bhakra and Pong dams—submerging 111 villages in Ferozepur and 77 in Fazilka as of Wednesday. Border Security Force jawans patrolling along the waterlogged fencing in Ferozepur on Wednesday. (HT)

According to officials, 39,076 people in Ferozepur and 21,562 in Fazilka have been affected, with thousands of acres lying submerged in both districts, forcing 3,495 people in Ferozepur and 2,422 in Fazilka to evacuate.

As 3.30 lakh cusecs of water was discharged from Harike Headworks, about 40,000 cusecs higher than the 2023 flood peak, the RG embankment near Manu Machhi village in Makhu, Zira sub-division gave way, flooding vast tracts in Chak Manu Machhi, Jamaliwala, Gatta Dallar and Tibi. Though villagers had evacuated in time, hundreds of acres of crops were lost.

Border Security Force jawans continue to maintain patrol along the fencing despite the flooding.

Close to Ferozepur city, the LMB embankment at Habibke has been under strain. For the last four days, over 2,000 volunteers daily, arriving from Punjab districts and even Haryana and Rajasthan, have worked with army engineers and drainage officials to reinforce weak stretches with sandbags, rope crates and stones. “The real heroes are the people who come with bags, food and bare hands. Their spirit is keeping the bandh alive,” said contractor Ratan Singh Saini.

Similar scenes of resilience were reported from Ruknewala, Pachaadiya, and Gatta Badshah villages, where locals continue round-the-clock efforts despite the rising waters. Yet tragedy struck Hamad Chak village, where a house collapsed due to rains. Harmeesh Singh, 58, a daily wager, lost his home. “I built this with years of hard labour. Now it’s gone,” he said.

Meanwhile, Fazilka DC Amarpreet Kaur Sandhu issued an urgent evacuation appeal, warning that 3.11 lakh cusecs discharged from Harike posed a grave threat. She said 12 relief camps were operational, with 1,498 people already sheltered, and over 2,422 evacuated with the help of NDRF, army and civil teams. “Children, women and the elderly must be moved on priority. Food, shelter and medical aid are being ensured,” she stressed.