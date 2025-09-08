Punjab: Floodwaters enter Hussainiwala Martyrs’ Memorial in Ferozepur

Floodwaters on Sunday entered the National Martyrs’ Memorial park at Hussainiwala in Ferozepur, even as water levels gradually receded across many of the 108 flood-affected villages in Ferozepur and 80 in Fazilka district. Floodwaters have entered the National Martyrs’ Memorial at Hussainiwala in Ferozepur. (HT Photo)

The floodwaters entered the historic site through surrounding villages, including Hajara Singh Wala, already submerged under the Sutlej waters. By late evening, water levels inside the memorial complex rose to nearly 2-2.5 feet. Though the samadhis of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Sukhdev, and BK Dutt — located on elevated ground — remained safe, the breach evoked deep concern. The Hussainiwala memorial is not only a place of homage but also a powerful reminder of India’s freedom struggle, where every year thousands gather to pay tributes on Shaheedi Diwas.

This is not the first time the memorial has been hit. In 2023, devastating floods caused heavy damage to the park, including destruction of sensitive sound-and-light equipment used for daily shows narrating the story of the martyrs. Repairs then took almost two years. This time, however, authorities had removed the equipment in advance, which is expected to minimise damage.

The crisis unfolded as the Sutlej continued to swell under pressure from upstream releases. The discharge from Harike headworks stood at 2.6 lakh cusecs on Sunday, down from a peak of 3.3 lakh cusecs, offering slight relief to residents. Yet the damage has been extensive. Farmers across the districts are assessing crop losses, with thousands of acres of paddy fields submerged. Homes, vehicles, roads, and local infrastructure lie damaged, with many families displaced for weeks.

Ferozepur deputy commissioner Deepshikha Sharma said relief and evacuation efforts were continuing in full swing. In Fazilka, DC Amarpreet Kaur Sandhu reported that 2,697 people are currently housed in relief camps, 4,202 evacuated to safety, and over 9,849 ration kits and 5,142 bags of cattle feed distributed to affected families.

AAP Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh criticised the Union government for its silence, saying Punjab has been left to “battle floods for three weeks while Delhi waits for reports.” He pressed for immediate release of nearly ₹60,000 crore in pending funds under RDF, GST, and other dues, while expressing hope that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is scheduled to visit Punjab on September 9, would announce a substantial relief package.