Punjab: Focus on processing, value addition, MP Kang tells farmers

The two-day kisan mela (farmer fair) at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) concluded on Saturday with an overwhelming response from farmers across the state. The mela witnessed live field demonstrations, interactive exhibitions and a heavy rush at seed counters. Anandpur Sahib MP Malwinder Singh Kang praised PAU’s efforts, urging farmers to embrace diversification, value addition and technological innovations. Punjab must prepare for global markets by focusing on large-scale processing and value addition, he said. Progressive farmers after being felicitated at the PAU in Ludhiana on Saturday.

Vice-chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal highlighted that the floods damaged nearly five lakh acres of farmland, livestock, machinery and food supplies. Gosal announced that the PAU would provide subsidised wheat seed, with contributions coming from the university’s teaching and non-teaching staff. Already, 35 seed sale centres across Punjab have reported long queues since Thursday evening.

Calling PAU’s 63-year journey momentous, Gosal recalled that the university has been the mother institution of seven agricultural universities in Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh.

Research director AS Dhatt unveiled PAU’s latest crop varieties, including PBW 872 wheat, PL 942 barley, SML 2575 summer moong and Punjab Potato 103 and 104. He also spoke about new advancements in crop protection, resource conservation, farm mechanization and integration of goat farming in the university’s farming system model.

Director of extension education MS Bhullar attributed PAU’s consistent top ranking in NIRF 2023, 2024 and 2025 to the strong bond between farmers and the university.