Punjab Food Commission member inspects mid-day meal quality in Ludhiana govt schools

Chetan Prakash Dhaliwal, member of the Punjab State Food Commission, paid a surprise visit to different government schools and anganwadi centres in the district on Friday, to review schemes running under the National Food Security Act, 2013. Chetan Prakash Dhaliwal, member, Punjab State Food Commission inspecting mid-day meal preparations at a government school in Ludhiana on Friday. (HT Photo)

His inspection covered several government institutions, including Government Primary School Chuharpur, Government Primary and Middle School Ladian Khurd, Government Primary and High School Haibowal Kalan, along with anganwadi centres at Chuharpur and Ladian Khurd.

During his visit, he closely examined the mid-day meal scheme in these schools. Both the quality of the meals and the condition of the grain storage facilities were checked and found satisfactory. Expressing contentment with the arrangements, Dhaliwal also issued instructions to ensure regular cleanliness and medical check-ups of cooks working under the scheme.

The anganwadi centres were also reviewed and information regarding the beneficiaries and the benefits being provided to them was collected. Dhaliwal noted with satisfaction that the centres were functioning properly but also advised officials to bring in further improvements wherever necessary.

Beneficiaries present at the centres were informed about the commission’s helpline number (9876764545) for lodging grievances. Dhaliwal also explained that any complaints related to schemes under the National Food Security Act can be filed with the additional deputy commissioner (development), Ludhiana.