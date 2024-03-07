Punjab foodgrain transportation scam: Ex-dy director declared PO by SBS Nagar court

Wanted in a corruption case, Punjab food and civil supplies department former deputy director accused Rakesh Kumar Singla has been declared a proclaimed offender (PO) by the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar CJM court in a case related to allotting labour and transportation contracts of food grains in SBS Nagar district grain markets. During investigation, it came to light that the contractors had submitted forged documents pertaining to registration numbers of vehicles like tractors, harvester combines, two wheelers etc. for transportation of food grains from mandis to godowns, he added.

Earlier, Singla was declared a PO by a Ludhiana court in the food grain transportation scam unearthed by the VB in the grain markets of Ludhiana district.

Disclosing this here on Wednesday, a spokesperson of the state VB said in this regard, a first information report (FIR) under sections 7, 8, 12 and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act and under section 409, 420, 467, 468, 471 and 120-B of the India Penal Code (IPC) had already been registered at VB’s Jalandhar range police station against seven accused, including Singla, former food and civil supplies minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu and contractors.

He further said the said accused, in connivance with the former minister and department officers/officials, had awarded tenders to contractors at higher costs by taking bribes.

The spokesperson said among the seven accused in the case, chargesheet (challan) of contractor Tellu Ram, Bharat Bhushan Ashu and his PA Meenu Malhotra has been presented in the competent court. Accused Rakesh Bhaskar, former district food and civil supplies controller, had passed away.

During the trial, Singla failed to appear before the court and has been declared a PO. Another supplementary chargesheet against Singla along with accused contractors Ajay Pal and Yash Pal would be presented in the court shortly.