Punjab Football League: Minerva Academy drub Dalbir Football Academy 2-0

Published on Oct 27, 2022 12:27 AM IST

Minerva Academy beat Dalbir Football Academy 2-0 in a thrilling encounter in the ongoing Punjab Football League

Players in action during the match between Minerva Academy and Dalbir Football Academy at the PU ground on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
Players in action during the match between Minerva Academy and Dalbir Football Academy at the PU ground on Wednesday. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Minerva Academy beat Dalbir Football Academy 2-0 in a thrilling encounter in the ongoing Punjab Football League. The team has played nine matches of the league and they have won four. After two draws and three losses, the team is in 5th place with 18 points. The team of Punjab Police FC remains at the first position with 21 points.

In the match played at Panjab University Ground, Minerva Academy got their first breakthrough in the 18th minute. Minerva passes the ball from his box and with a long pass the ball reaches the left winger. He passed the ball in a good place and Hriday scored the goal with a header.

In the second half, Dalbir Academy made changes and started the goal. Minerva’s defence did not allow them to succeed and there was only one goal on the scoreboard. The match was ending with this goal when Minerva scored the second goal in the 81st minute. The midfielders passed the ball and Shano headed for the goal post. He shot the ball from the goalkeeper and after hitting the pole, the ball went into the goalpost. This shot took the team 2-0. By the end the team led 2-0 and Minerva took a resounding victory.

