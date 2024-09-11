Punjab: Forced to strike compromise with ‘assaulters’: STF woman constable writes to DGP

A woman constable, deployed with the special task force (STF), has alleged that the local police forced her to strike a compromise with the youths, who allegedly ‘assaulted’ her and her children. Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harkamal Preet Singh Khakh has denied the allegations. (HT File)

Constable Kuldeep Kaur in a written complaint to Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said that she was chased and intercepted by a group of youth when she went to drop her kids at her aunt’s village in Noosi village on Sunday.

“After the tiff, she submitted a written complaint with the Maqsudan police station, who allegedly forced her to strike a compromise with the alleged hooligans,” Kaur said in her complaint.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harkamal Preet Singh Khakh however, denied allegations and said that the youths were part of ‘thikri pehra’ (village surveillance) which is set up outside Noosi village.

“The STF staffer tried to dodge the youth when they tried to stop her vehicle at around 11:30 pm on Saturday. The constable also had an argument with the youths who were following her when she reached her aunt’s place,” Khakh said.

Kakh added that the matter was reported to the Maqsudan police station, and both parties reached a compromise and resolved the issue in writing.

“The written compromise between the two parties is available with the police. I have asked the concerned deputy superintendent of police to carry a probe into the whole matter,” he said.