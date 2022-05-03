Punjab: Fraudster booked for threatening officials posing as OSD to CM
The Ludhiana police are on the lookout for a fraudster who has been threatening revenue officials to do some land registries without going through the documents while posing as an officer on special duty (OSD) to chief minister Bhagwant Mann.
The Division No. 5 police in Ludhiana have lodged an FIR against the man, who introduces himself as Mr Deol to revenue officials. The FIR has been registered following the statement of Dr Vinay Bansal, sub-registrar (west) and Gurpreet Kaur, naib tehsildar (central).
Bansal said that he started receiving the calls in April. The caller introduced himself as the OSD to CM and said he was sending some people, who are near to the CM, to his office. The fraudster also stated that the people didn’t possess the required documents, and the offical should register the property in their names without asking for the documents.
ASI Gurcharanjit Singh, who is investigating the case, said that a case under Sections 170 (personating a public servant), 419 (cheating by personation) and 511 (attempt to comment offences) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered. Police are trying to trace the suspect using the mobile phone number provided by the complainants.
Punjab not safe under AAP’s regime: MP Bittu
Lambasting the state government over the recent violence in Patiala, member of Parliament Ravneet Bittu said the state is not safe under the current rule of Aam Aadmi Party and the government needs to maintain law and order in the border state.
Punjab Congress chief Warring to cadre: Be battle-ready
A delegation of the Punjab Congress will meet governor Banwarilal Purohit in Chandigarh on Tuesday in connection with the clashes in Patiala and other issues. The delegation led by state Congress president Amarinder Singh Warring will include senior party leaders and is scheduled to meet the governor at 4pm, a party office-bearer said.
ITMS trial run underway to streamline traffic in Noida
The Noida authority has installed high-definition cameras, laid wires, censors and other equipment on 35 key traffic junctions under intelligent traffic management system (ITMS) with an aim to better traffic movement and address congestion issues. There are 84 traffic junctions in Noida. It started trial runs on 20 traffic intersections on Monday from its control room located in Sector 94.
Gautam Budh Nagar records 66 fresh Covid-19 cases
Gautam Budh Nagar recorded 66 fresh Covid-19 cases on Monday, the lowest count so far since daily cases in the district crossed the 100-mark about 15 days ago. The district has an active caseload of 701, officials said. According to data from the health department, the third wave of the pandemic started receding in February, and the number of daily cases fell to single digits in March.
Noida cops on high alert ahead of Eid-Ul-Fitr festivities
Over 3,000 police personnel will be deployed across Gautam Budh Nagar district ahead of Eid-Ul-Fitr celebrations on Tuesday. According to Love Kumar, joint commissioner of police (law and order), Gautam Budh Nagar, there are at least six sensitive areas across the district where heavy police deployment will be ensured in order to prevent any untoward incident. Kumar said that police teams are also monitoring the social media in order to keep a check on rumour-mongering.
