Chandigarh, Comprehensive administrative arrangements have been put in place, including the creation of Houselisting Blocks across Punjab and the appointment of approximately 67,000 enumerators and supervisors, for smooth conduct of the Census exercise, officials said on Friday. Punjab gears up for Census 2027; digital mode, self-enumeration introduced

Navjot Khosa, Director, Directorate of Census Operations, Punjab & UT Chandigarh, and Manjit Singh Brar, Administrative Secretary, Department of Local Government, Punjab, gave details regarding Census 2027 Phase-I , with special emphasis on the introduction of self-enumeration.

The Census in India is conducted under the provisions of the Census Act, 1948 and Census Rules, 1990. The last Census was conducted in 2011, while the 2021 Census was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The officials said that census data serves as a comprehensive source of socio-economic and demographic information and plays a crucial role in development planning, formulation of welfare schemes, and strengthening public services.

Census 2027 will be conducted in two phases. Phase-I, which includes self-enumeration, will be conducted from April 30 to May 14, followed by house-to-house enumeration from May 15 to June 13 and Phase-II population enumeration is scheduled from February 9, 2027, to February 28, 2027.

Phase-I will focus on housing conditions, amenities, and assets and will form the basis for the population enumeration phase.

Navjot Khosa highlighted that Census 2027 will be conducted in digital mode for the first time using mobile applications along with the introduction of self-enumeration through the designated online portal.

People can fill in their details during the specified period, and upon submission, will receive a unique self-enumeration reference ID to be shared with the enumerator during field verification.

Real-time monitoring will be carried out through the Census Management and Monitoring System, and web-based mapping has been used for the creation of Houselisting Blocks.

Manjit Brar, the State Nodal Officer for Census, informed that comprehensive administrative arrangements have been put in place, including the creation of Houselisting Blocks across the State and the appointment of approximately 67,000 enumerators and supervisors .

He further stated that training of census functionaries has been carried out in a systematic and phased manner.

In Punjab, the training of 52 Master Trainers and 932 Field Trainers has been successfully completed, and training of enumerators and supervisors is being conducted from April 16 to May 9 at various venues across the state, ensuring preparedness for the smooth and effective conduct of the Census exercise.

Residents were urged to actively participate in the Census, provide accurate information, and extend full cooperation to enumerators. It was reiterated that all information collected will remain strictly confidential and will be used only for statistical purposes.

A national toll-free helpline number for Census 2027 will be operational in Punjab from April 30 to assist the public with queries related to Self-Enumeration, Houselisting Operations and grievance redressal.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.