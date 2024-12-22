Menu Explore
Punjab: Georgia victims’ bodies to reach Punjab in 2-3 days, says Arora

ByHT Correspondent, Sunam
Dec 22, 2024 06:56 AM IST

Punjab government stands with victims; families and that the authorities concerned had been in touch with the Union ministry of external affairs to bring the bodies of the deceased from Georgia, says Aman Arora of AAP

Punjab cabinet minister Aman Arora on Saturday said that the bodies of the victims, who lost their lives reportedly due to suffocation in a hotel in Georgia recently, would reach their native places in two or three days. Arora visited the residence of the family of a victim couple in Sunam.

Punjab cabinet minister Aman Arora meets family members of a couple who lost their lives in Georgia recently. (HT photo)
The minister, while expressing sympathy over the deaths of Gurvinder Singh and Harvinder Kaur, who had gone to Georgia in search of better future, assured the family that the Punjab government stood with them and that the authorities concerned had been in touch with the Union ministry of external affairs to bring the bodies of the deceased from Georgia on a priority basis.

Arora also said that the Sangrur district administration had been instructed to ensure that all necessary assistance is provided to the affected family and that arrangements are made to bring the bodies to Sunam from the Amritsar airport via ambulance.

